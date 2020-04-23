Crush: Michael Jackson wanted a date with Halle Berry – People



[*]

Michael Jackson called one day her friend Babyface for he arranges an appointment with Halle Berry. The legendary singer and producer of R&B, real name Kenneth Edmonds, has unveiled the request of the king of pop Monday, 20 April, during his battle music with his friend Teddy Riley on Instagram Live.

After that Teddy Riley has played in its success,” SWV Right Here”, which contains a sample of the single of Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature”, Babyface has told this anecdote surprising, explaining that he had played matchmaker for the singer.

“One time Michael called me, he started. Michael said: “Babyface…! You know who is Halle Berry? You know Halle Berry?” I said: Yes, I know Halle Berry. He said: “You could render me a service? I want you to call her, because I want to take a hot date.” I said: What? He reiterated: “Call to him, I want to take a date”.

Babyface has contacted his agent

And good friend, Babyface was executed. “So, I contacted via his agent, because I didn’t have his number. So I called and sent the message to his manager, who replied: “What ?” And I confirmed: yes, he wants to take him in date.”

The star of the “Tender Lover” did not remember the exact answer to Halle Berry and has not announced if the actress had accepted the invitation, but this revelation has surprised many fans. “Today, I discovered that MJ had tried his luck and asked for a date with Halle Berry and I can’t get over it,” said a user on Twitter, while another added with humor: “to Michael Jackson that uses Babyface as a matchmaker to going out with Halle Berry, it’s cool in ultimate!”

Halle Berry has not commented on these revelations.

Cover Media