Crush of the day : the vintage-chic signed Tommy x Zendaya

Tommy x Zendaya : an ode to self-expression

“Be powerful. You must be strong. Be who you are. “ With this collection, Tommy and Zendaya really want celebrate the women in their singularity. It is high time to dare, to express themselves and gain self-confidence. And to assert your personality, there is nothing like a held fist !

The pieces of this capsule are inspired by the icons of the 70’s and 80’s. The cuts that were all the rage at the time are updated, with printed contrasting. The vintage is never far away. The monochrome palette of the collection is identified by a burgundy bright and metallic glittering. A fusion of prints, and polka dots brings a touch offbeat and unexpected silhouettes structured.

The capsule in a few words

Clothes, but not that. Tommy x Zendaya, it is also accessories, swimwear and lingerie. The leather is creamy, the metal details, the fake furs and velvet, add a luxury touch to this collaboration.

Timeless, the jacket of a suit, the printed pied-de-poule and the trench coat blend perfectly with the grounds, snake or leopard and maxi dresses. The collection reinvents the style, daring mixtures daring. Each piece has been imagined to cause the modern woman a feeling of strength and pride.

Our looks favorite

Tommy x Zendaya, a collection collaborative. Available as early as 8 September 2019 online and in-store. More info on their site.

