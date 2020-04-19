Cruz Azul: Christian ‘Chaco’ Gimenez ‘almost faints’ on the day of your arrival to FOX

After completing his career as a footballer, in where he with the Machine Cement factory of Cruz Azul and the Tuzos of Pachuca, Christian “el Chaco” Giménez he ventured into the world of the communication, as an analyst of football for the string FOX Sports.

In a session of questions to FOX, “el Chaco” Giménez he recalled an anecdote quite peculiar of your stay in the channel, because, when it was his presentation on the channel, the former striker almost faints due to the pressure that he felt.

“The first day at FOX, I was so nervous. I went to FOX to the presentation with all the channel, the presentation was done by Raúl Orvañanos. I started to feel a heat internally, and while I was attending to the media and talking about what was going to be my participation in the FOX, I started to feel bad from the pressure that she felt, what she was living at the time

I think that the story is important. The first day of my period as a journalist I almost fainted”

Giménez also recounted how they have been to their holdings, now in his role as an analyst, because, if well-known perfectly the middle of a football, now he had to analyze everything that is generated about the pitch.