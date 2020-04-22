Cruz Azul comes back to lose in the choose MX, is trollea and we applaud

Editorial Mediotiempo

Blue Cross he took it with humor its fourth successive defeat in the choose MX to such a degree that on Twitter trolleó to himself and the fans applauded, although it made clear that this can’t happen in real life.

By the classic meme of the cat is justified, the Machine joked with his evil step in the choose MXwhere it has not achieved a single point due to that none of his three chosen has been shown to be a good gamer.

“You told Me that you were the best I played”, “Yes, but in the Liga MX”. Says the meme, it should be remembered that the whole celeste is the overall leader of the competition before being suspended for the tournament for the pandemic coronavirus.

The fans celebrated the publication with messages that say that “matter the League, what other or the case.”

In the duel of this afternoon, Day 4 of the tournament virtual Santiago Gimenez he was the one who represented the Machine at the controls, but did not defeat Felipe Pardo of Toluca, which was imposed by 3-1.

Some fans even calling for the coach Robert Dante Siboldi be in charge of leading also the virtual pc always and when you deliver good results as in the Closing 2020that was suspended on the 15th march after the victory of the cement 1-0 to the America.