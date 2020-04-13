Cruz Azul could lose to Robert Dante Siboldi for the Playoffs of the Tournament Closing 2020 of the League MX

A real headache for the policy Blue Cross you can come, this is because the contract of the uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi as coach ends in mid-2020 and there is the possibility that there may be an eventual Playoffs of the Tournament Closing in 2020.

But how? Why? The legal director of FIFA, the Spanish Emilio García Silverohe said in a conversation with Cadena Cope that, because of the COVID-19, the situation has changed and that the 1° of July, to the contrary of what has happened usually, “not open market” of passes.

“FIFA can’t extend contracts beyond the June 30, but the windows of transfers are not going to be the same and the players are not going to be able to be registered. July 1, does not open the market“said the manager.

��Emilio Garcia Silvero, Director of Legal at FIFA, live in @tjcope: ➡️”FIFA cannot extend the contract beyond 30 June, but the windows of transfers are not going to be the same and the players are not going to be able to be registered. July 1, does NOT open the market” pic.twitter.com/GgXshhs4pK — Game time (@tjcope)

In addition, we clarified that in the case of having players on loan whose link ends at the end of June, which is not the case in the Blue Cross, “if an assignment ends June 30, the player, theoretically, should go back to his club, but the window of registration would not be open and not do the tab“.

This way, if it is decided that the Closing 2020 would resume in July, only playing the postseason, will have to see what is the fate of Siboldi, because his contractual situation will not be clear for that date.