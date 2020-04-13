Cruz Azul: Javier ‘Chuletita’ Orozco reveals the truth about his exit from The Machine

During an interview offered to ESPNthe front Javier Orozcorevealed how it came to his departure from the Blue Cross after you finish playing with the box Santos Lagunaassuring that was due to an issue aspirational within the team, because he wanted more minutes than he had in the field.

“I wanted more opportunities, because in the end there was that you always brought to the front, and brought to another, and brought to another. Then, I wanted to follow in selection, because if I stayed, was to play 10 or 15 minutes, one or other of holder, but more of a change,” said Orozco.

On the other hand, the ‘Chop’ said he did not know the why of your nickname, dismissing in its entirety the origin of the same, but it has a slight notion of what may be its origin, although he claims to not know it at all.