Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodriguez leave a millonada in The Machine for sale

The future of the uruguayan Jonathan “Head” Rodríguez could change drastically in the next transfer market as recently it has questioned the interest of the PSV of the Netherlands and the Cagliari of Italy, by taking the “killer” of The Blue Cross.

With three tournaments with the ferris Wheel, Rodriguez found his best version in this Closure by 2020 of the League MX where he has 9 goals and 1 assist in the first 10 games of the tournament.

The head is the figure of this “unstoppable,” the Blue Cross, the club that bought him in January of 2019 at Santos Laguna paying 3.5 million euros for a contract until 2022, that is to say, Rodriguez alone would go on sale in the next transfer market and could only go up to within two years.

‘Tito’ Villa on Jonathan Rodriguez in ‘THIS’: “It is one of the best strikers of the League, because it is not dependent on a mate, known open spaces, is staggering, powerful, fast, handles the two profiles, it is known to locate. That’s not what has any footballer” pic.twitter.com/1f2w79yZtT — Enki Reborn (@EnkiRenacido)

March 31, 2020





Priced at 4 million euros by the portal Transfermarkt, it is estimated that Blue Cross could win up to 6 million euros from the sale of the Head, 1.5 million more than that invested in 2019.

Cruz Azul will have the last word, or negotiate a price acceptable to both parties, or the team interested would have to pay for the termination of the contract of the uruguayan, which would surely top that figure.