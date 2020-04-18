Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodriguez would leave The Machine to play in Europe

The great moment that lives Jonathan “the Head,” Rodriguez in the present, is reflected in the good pace of the Machine Cement factory of Cruz Azuland even would have already attracted the interest of a couple of teams from the old continent.

According to information from the argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira, the Cagliariof the Series, and the PSV Eindhovenof the Eredivisieare interested in taking the striker uruguayan 26-year-old in the next window transfer.

“I come from Uruguay before the part of the game of football, the striker CruzAzul Jonathan Rodriguez, who in 2020 played 10 games and scored 9 goals, was being followed very closely by emissaries of the Cagliari of Italy and the PSV of the Netherlands.”

After ten days, “the Head” has marked nine of the 24 goals that leads to the Machine Cement in the tournament, placing itself not only as the scorer of the club, but is also the leader of goleo in the Closing 2020.