Cruz Azul reached three consecutive defeats in the eLigaMX and is last place

In what represented the Day 3 of the eLigaMXthe picture of Blue Crosscontrolled by Santi Giménezthe son of ‘Chaco’ Giménez, lost 3-4, before a Santos Laguna led by the ‘Dumb’ Eduardo Aguirre.

At minute 22 of the meeting, the own Aguirre opened the scoring; however, 10 minutes later the ‘Chaquito’ it matched the game.

At minute 36, the Warriors returned to put up on the scoreboard with a record of Julio César Furch and before the end of the first time the ‘Egg’ Lozano put the 1-3.

Starting the second half, Blue Cross not lowered his arms and Santi Giménez he achieved his double with just the 46th minute. Despite giving a great game, and to be close to a tie on more than one occasion, Saints turned off by two goals with the second annotation Furch.

At 89′, near the game end, Misael Dominguez scored by the square of the Ferris wheelbut it was too late. With this victory the of The Region they came to the six units and the Machine reached a streak of three matches without a win.

