Cruz Azul vs Santos (3-4) summary goals, Santi debut with defeat choose

Santiago Gimenez he went out the remove with Blue Cross in the choose MXhowever, the youth failed to give the first victory to the sky in the tournament virtual. In a game very disputed, Eduardo Aguirre defeated the heavenly 4-3 and with a player less on the field for the game.

Both players made their debut in the choose MX and they did so with high levels in FIFA20. Santi presumed to be ‘ultimate’ while Aguirre ‘world class’. So, without further ado began the game with a save from Jesus Corona.

Lalo Aguirre opened the scoring with a goal of their own ávatar. Santi responded to the 1-1 in the same manner. Seconds later, Lalo regained the advantage with a big play for the annotation of Julio Furch and then it fell 3-1 courtesy of Brian Lozano. Before half-time, Gimenez made doublet, and went into the break with the 3-2 for the of the Comarca Lagunera.

Back to the virtual field, Furch it seemed to kill off the game with 4-2. However, Hugo Rodriguez he was expelled and became the second player’s virtual view in the red. Well, Aguirre was forced to make time to not be affected, but Giménez made changes and with Misael Dominguez he shortened the distances with the 3-4. The watch was not in favor of the heavenly, as the game ended, and Aguirre took the victory as well as the bet between the youth of a t-shirt.