Crypto : celebrities can have their dirty secrets exposed if the rescue crypto is not paid

The band of ransomware REvil said he was going to auction more than 1 Terabyte of data stolen from the law firm of entertainment with headquarters in New York, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Bags. These data contain the secrets of the “sale” of a number of celebrities. REvil says that the content consists of sex scandals, drugs, and betrayal.

Nicki Minaj, LeBron James, and Mariah Carey, among the alleged victims

In an article in the blog, the group of ransomware stated that the start of the auction on the 1st day of July, pointing out that the first tower would contain information of Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and LeBron James. The price of each set of data is $600,000.

Two days later, REvil plans to auction the information pertaining to Bad Boy Ent. Keep. Inc., Universal and MTV. The first has a starting price of $ 750,000, while the second states that it should be sold for $ 1 Million each.

REvil will also allow a single entity to acquire the full content of 42 000 000 $. The requested currency for the auction is Monero (XMR).

The band, also known under the name of Sdinokibi, has left a warning to the head of the firm’s lawyers, Allen Grubman:

“Sir. Grubman, you have the opportunity to stop it, and you know what to do. “

Although no other details have been provided, REvil says that the theft of data contain also the case of a “celebrity corruption by the democratic Party of sexual harassment by high-level politicians, the desire of a celebrity to each other.”

The “dirty secret” as bait to defraud the people?

Talking to Cointelegraph, Brett Callow, analyst, threats and expert in ransomware laboratory-malware Emsisoft, has pointed out:

“As REvil has obtained (and published) about Lady Gaga, it is likely that they were also able to obtain the documents relating to other celebrities. It is impossible to say if the documents that actually contained details about the sex and political scandals. REvil could simply make a false statement in the hope of increasing the amount that people are going to offer. “

Callow added that the parties in this situation are in the unfortunate position of:

“Even if the ransom is paid, they will receive a promise of little finger that the data can’t be used or sold – and this promise, pinky is made by an actor (very) bad faith”.

May 15, REvil also has demanded $ 42 million in the crypto-currency to prevent the exposure of the president of the united States, the “dirty laundry” of Donald Trump.