Crystal Globes 2019 : Salma Hayek, the first winner of the Globe of Honour international

(Relaxnews) – The first Crystal Globe international Honour will be awarded to the actress, producer and director Salma Hayek, unveiled the organization by an official press release. Paris Première will broadcast the 14th ceremony of the Globes de Cristal the 4 February next as early as 23 hours and as of 6 February internationally on TV5 World. 21 Crystal Globes will be awarded as well as two Globes of Honour, the second being allotted to Gad Elmaleh.

Salma Hayek has just been chosen to receive the first Globe international Honour. An honor that will be given during the 14th ceremony of the Globes de Cristal, Monday, 4 February, under the auspices of Juliette Binoche, the honorary president, and Rossy de Palma, the fairy godmother, the international of this next edition.

The Crystal Globe Honor punctuates the career of a “personality foreign to her journey to a multi-disciplinary, its contribution to the culture and commitment”, said the release. The actress said that it was “very touched to receive this first Crystal Globe of Honour. Because this ceremony brings together the diversity of talents and famous, thanks to the culture, which brings us all together : the transmission of our values for artistic and human.”, we can read on the official press release.

In turn actor, director or producer, the filmmaker, the mexican has continued to diversify its activities in the field of the seventh and the eighth art, thanks to films such as “Frida” of Julie Taymor, “Tale of Tales” by Matteo Garrone, or tv series hits such as “Ugly Betty” and “30 Rock”.

Elevated to the rank of international star, Salma Hayek made her debut in the 90s in front of the camera of Robert Rodriguez (“Desparado” and “A night in hell”) and participated in the 2000’s few popular successes, including “Wild Wild West” with Will Smith. The consecration happens with “Frida” of Julie Taymor, she also produces, and who offers him his first nomination at the Oscars and the Golden Globes in the category best actress in 2003.

Actress chameleon, Salma Hayek does not hesitate to touch on different film genres. In 2012, she starred in the dramatic comedy “A lucky day” by Álex de la Iglesia, which garnered him a nomination for the Goya Awards. In 2014, she produced the animated film “The Prophet”, in which she also lends his voice, which was awarded the prize WIFTS Foundation International Visionary Awards in 2015.

Salma Hayek will be soon with the poster of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, sequel of “Hitman & Bodyguard” (2017) in which it will Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.