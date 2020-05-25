Culture III will not come out in 2020 • RAPRNB

Guests in the radio show of Lil Wayne, Quavo, and Offset have announced the postponement of the project Culture IIIexplaining the to have put aside for the moment. The group of the ATL will come out, however, an album this year as its members had promised.

Then they advertise for very long-month, the output 2020 of the project Culture IIIthe Migos have apparently chosen to change the plan. On the occasion of the new episode of Young Money Radiothe emission from Lil Wayne, which was released this week-end, Offset, Takeoff and Quavo have been able to discuss the future of their career as a group, the ones who have not taken out project for over 2 and a half years and Culture II. An absence that has allowed 3 members released their solo album, but also a lot of work in order to come back as strong as possible. It is thus that they have recently released several singles, among which the securities Give No Fxk with Travis Scott and Young Thug, Racks 2 Skinny, Taco Tuesday or even this Friday Need It, in the company of YoungBoy NBA, that is obviously the 1st single of their new project : “We have not pulled out of project for 2 years. We have dropped it (Need It, Ed) as a taste of what is happening. It is just getting warm up. It is a warm-up. But it will be on the album”.

TO READ ALSO: Migos : discovers their new single, Racks the 2 Skinny [Clip]

Not Culture III on the horizon

And if the trio had talked about the imminent arrival of the 3rd installment of their mix-tape, finally it is under a different project name that the group will make its grand return. Quavo, who has also announced not without pride having been recently graduated when he was 29 years old, has confirmed that the next album of the trio, which will be released this year, never nameless Culture III unlike those they had been able to say : “We decided to change the name. We will let go of Culture III later. This time, we are going to change the title”. A small annoyance, not really a hassle since the Migos have implicitly confirmed that he would stay together for several more years, the questions have been many several months ago. Offset had said that Culture III would be “the last chapter”some imagining that it could be a last album of Migos when others were the end of this series of projects…