Culture – Leisure | Grand Chambery : take a look at the films in the outdoor cinema this summer in the agglo

In a summer of 2020, where the festive events scheduled have been swept away, taken off the calendar by the health crisis of sars Coronavirus in the basin of chambery, and a little everywhere in the Savoie region, the maintenance of free sessions of outdoor cinema in the agglomeration chambérienne appears as a small breath of oxygen for all those who will not go on vacation this summer. These sessions of the operation “A canvas of stars”, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, will be more concentrated in time in 2020, but the number of sessions that is maintained at about thirty (one more than in 2019). Some will be linked to the animations or ward of the parties as Well-Sulpice, on the 6th of August with a concert of alphorn.
First session on July 20 in Barberaz with Lady Gaga
The 18 municipalities out of 38 municipalities of Grand, Chambéry will host at least one of the 27 sessions proposed on the big screen in a night in the open air for the population of the agglomeration chambérienne in an urban environment or country between July 20 and August 31. Among the French, comedies (The Great Bath, weeds, war of The buttons, etc.), animated films and drawings (“Pachamama”, “very small, the jaws of the end of the world”, “the Lord of Link”) and musicals (“mamma Mia, here we go again”, “A star is born” with Lady Gaga”, which will open the ball of the sessions on the 20th of July to barberaz), and “classics” such as the Cleant Eastwood’s “Invictus,”or “fantasy” The Addams family”, from adventure (“Ailo, a journey in Lapland”, “Mia and the llion white”), each one must find their happiness.
Throughout the program
27 meetings are part of the program. Here are the details.
JULY
> On Monday 20: “A star is born” to Barberaz (plain of the games).
> Tuesday, 21: “The war of the buttons” in Vimines (parking Oseraie).
> Wednesday 22nd: “weeds” in Chambéry (Square cut)
> Thursday 23: “Mia and the White lion” in Chambéry-Biollay (park Eburdy).
> Friday 24: “Yao” in Saint-Jean d Arvey (lawn of the village hall).
> On Monday, 27: “the Lord of Link” in Chambéry-le-Haut (Esplanade of the avenue of Annecy).
> On Tuesday 28: “Ailo, a journey in Lapland” in Saint-Baldop (pre behind the SCC of the Pre-Navy).
> On Wednesday 29: “Edmond” to Curienne (football field).
> On Thursday 30: Pachamama to Chambery-Mérande (lawn Mérande).
> Friday, 31: “Mia and the White lion” to La Thuile (on the side of the room).
AUGUST
> On Tuesday, 4: “The great bath” in Saint-Cassin (parking in the multi-purpose room).
> Thursday: 6: “weeds” at St. Sulpice (in the parking lot of the multi-purpose room).
> Friday 7th: “Mia and the white lion” to Sonnaz (area Pomaray).
> Monday 10: “Mia and the white lion” in The Ravoire (centre-ville, place de l’hôtel de Ville).
> Wednesday 12: “the Lord, “Link” Chambéry-Biollay (park Eburdy).
> Thursday 13: “Mama mia here we go again” in Saint-Alban Leysse (esplanade of the centre for culture and leisure).
> Monday 17: “the Small 2: the jaws of the end of the world” to Jacob-Bellecombette (elementary school of the Grand Pré).
> Tuesday 18: “Mr. Link”, in La Motte Servolex (parc Henri-Dunant).
> Wednesday 19: “Mia and the white lion” to Vérel-Pragondran (parking in the multi-purpose room).
> Thursday 20: “The wedding funeral” in Challes-les-Eaux (water).
> Friday 21: “Mia and the White lion” in Chambéry-le-Haut (turf Chestnuts).
> Monday 24: “Yao” in La Ravoire (stage Féjaz).
> Tuesday 25th: “Edmond” at the Barby (lawn of the village hall).
> Wednesday 26th: “the Addams Family” in chambéry-le-Haut (esplanade of the avenue of Annecy).
> Friday 28th: “The great bath” in Chambéry – Bissy (pre next to the childhood Home).
> On Saturday, 29: “the Small 2: the jaws of the end of the world” to Cognin (the courtyard of the school Pastor).
> On Monday 31: “Invictus” in Chambéry-le-Haut (up to Demengeat).
In addition to measures of health (including the alienation between the audience) that the municipalities will be required to meet a single constraint is imposed in Large Chambéry this year. The holes in the roof of the rooms, sometimes operated in case of bad weather will not be possible this year. The sessions will be purely cancelled