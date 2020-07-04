Culture – Leisure | Grand Chambery : take a look at the films in the outdoor cinema this summer in the agglo

Throughout the program

27 meetings are part of the program. Here are the details.

JULY

> On Monday 20: “A star is born” to Barberaz (plain of the games).

> Tuesday, 21: “The war of the buttons” in Vimines (parking Oseraie).

> Wednesday 22nd: “weeds” in Chambéry (Square cut)

> Thursday 23: “Mia and the White lion” in Chambéry-Biollay (park Eburdy).

> Friday 24: “Yao” in Saint-Jean d Arvey (lawn of the village hall).

> On Monday, 27: “the Lord of Link” in Chambéry-le-Haut (Esplanade of the avenue of Annecy).

> On Tuesday 28: “Ailo, a journey in Lapland” in Saint-Baldop (pre behind the SCC of the Pre-Navy).

> On Wednesday 29: “Edmond” to Curienne (football field).

> On Thursday 30: Pachamama to Chambery-Mérande (lawn Mérande).

> Friday, 31: “Mia and the White lion” to La Thuile (on the side of the room).

AUGUST

> On Tuesday, 4: “The great bath” in Saint-Cassin (parking in the multi-purpose room).

> Thursday: 6: “weeds” at St. Sulpice (in the parking lot of the multi-purpose room).

> Friday 7th: “Mia and the white lion” to Sonnaz (area Pomaray).

> Monday 10: “Mia and the white lion” in The Ravoire (centre-ville, place de l’hôtel de Ville).

> Wednesday 12: “the Lord, “Link” Chambéry-Biollay (park Eburdy).

> Thursday 13: “Mama mia here we go again” in Saint-Alban Leysse (esplanade of the centre for culture and leisure).

> Monday 17: “the Small 2: the jaws of the end of the world” to Jacob-Bellecombette (elementary school of the Grand Pré).

> Tuesday 18: “Mr. Link”, in La Motte Servolex (parc Henri-Dunant).

> Wednesday 19: “Mia and the white lion” to Vérel-Pragondran (parking in the multi-purpose room).

> Thursday 20: “The wedding funeral” in Challes-les-Eaux (water).

> Friday 21: “Mia and the White lion” in Chambéry-le-Haut (turf Chestnuts).

> Monday 24: “Yao” in La Ravoire (stage Féjaz).

> Tuesday 25th: “Edmond” at the Barby (lawn of the village hall).

> Wednesday 26th: “the Addams Family” in chambéry-le-Haut (esplanade of the avenue of Annecy).

> Friday 28th: “The great bath” in Chambéry – Bissy (pre next to the childhood Home).

> On Saturday, 29: “the Small 2: the jaws of the end of the world” to Cognin (the courtyard of the school Pastor).

> On Monday 31: “Invictus” in Chambéry-le-Haut (up to Demengeat).