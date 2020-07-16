Culture – Leisure | Maubec : meeting with Alexis Loizon, actor, singer, dancer and now producer

Alexis Loizon, 30 years of age, is one of those who have the happiness of seeing your dreams come true. The young man, who has spent all his youth in Maubec, became an actor, singer, and dancer. Fan of Travolta, who played Danny Zuko, the star of “Grease”, on the boards of the theatre Mogador.

Fan of “beauty and the Beast”, played Gaston, his favorite character, always to Mogador, and then Stanley (Norbert in the French version) in the adaptation of the films, along with, among others, Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor… Alexis is so fallen in the pot of the musical comedy little. “My parents were quite fans of the film and my mother loved “Grease”, “Footloose”, “Fame”… Child, I loved to sing, to dance,” recalls Alexis Loizon.

Mogador, ” the el Dorado for me when I was a student “

At the age of 17 years, after graduating, he went to Paris and joined the Cours Florent. Attends the show “The Lion King” (in Mogador), and in the spring of wonder, determined to drill in the middle of the music. This is done quickly to get out of the school of theatre. Alexis Loizon went on to leading roles in “Footloose”, “Aladin, a desire”, “Romeo and Juliet : the children of Verona”… The young man makes sparks on the boards of Mogador, ” the el Dorado for me when I was a student.” It is there that he will be seen by Bill Condon, the director of “beauty and the Beast,” tonight at the hearing.

Between hollywood blockbuster, French series, and the production of a horror movie

The Vauclusien engage without hesitation in the hollywood blockbuster. “It is a real city that is just beginning to develop, with an incredible world,” he says. It was difficult not to be impressed, but I didn’t ask a lot of questions. Everything was very well structured, everything was great. The stars were humble, we were all in the same boat. “

Alexis Loizon was marked by his encounter with Ian McKellen. “One of my favorite movies is “the fellowship of the ring” and I had Gandalf in front of me. The child in me exploded with joy. It is said that you should never meet your idols because you’re afraid to be disappointed, while on the contrary, when it is going very well, it gives a boost to your career. “As when he met John Travolta,” the best man on the planet,” Hugh Jackman,” which is really my idol, “or Russell Crowe, to the age of 16 as an extra in the filming of”A Great Year” in Gordes.

Today, Alexis Loizon seeks to achieve another of his dreams : “Be creative.” “I founded with four partners, the production company of Narya with Marcel movies, the film industry. “

To their credit, “Loup, and es-tu ?”, a short film of terror a genre that is very fond of. The Vauclusien has also made its appearance on the small screen as Julien in the series “Tomorrow belongs to us” on TF1.

Viewers will soon be in the skin of Kamel Ouali on the occasion of the issuance of the “Why I laugh”, a tv movie which will trace the career of Gregory Lemarchal [lire ci-dessous]. And since Alexis Loizon is working on a big project : a film with influences from the fantastic thing that would be set in his native region, to which he said that he was very attached [lire ci-dessous]. The artist has the ambition to give back its letters of nobility to the genre of the film, very underrated, according to him, in France. “I want to make films spielbergien, popular, as the viewer travels for two hours. “With the hope that this dream, like the others, it is true…