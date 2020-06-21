[Culture & Loisirs] Make your movie !

After three months of closure, the cinema halls are finally re-open its doors. A relief for fans of the film, which have been numerous during the confinement to fall back on the streaming platforms, meanwhile, to be able to go in a dark room, popcorn and soda in hand. It is difficult to decide in the upcoming films that it shows, as this parenthesis forced shocked the entire film industry. “Abroad, we must buy the rights and bring movies, so we have a small delay before the project“, explains Frédéric Drotkowski, the head of Investment and Commercial of the Movie (ICC), which manages the Cinépalmes, the Ritz and the Rex in the island.

The rooms can be, however, the schedule of production outputs just before the crisis, and stopped in their tracks by the containment. This is the case, for example, of the “De Gaulle”, from Gabriel to Bomin, which will offer to the public of the island of the meeting. In the metropolis, where the film is expected to be between 1.7 million and 1.8 million entries, which has not had time to generate 600 000 entries in 9 days. In the light of the time of operation, is a good start, but after three months of absence, it is not safe to reach your goals. For safety reasons, operators are required to review the number of seats available for the fall. And this will be so for each film, the poster, for the duration of the health crisis.

The cinema, yes, but safe

Because if the theater is open again, you should be able to offer a maximum of security to avoid the virus circulation. Now, it is necessary to undergo a health protocol strictly required by the Government for access to the rooms. From the entrance, the course of the arrow is realized that they refer clients and the road markings will be installed to conform to the meter of distance between each visitor. Solutions hydroalcoholic will be proposed to the client, which will also have to wear a mask in areas of high traffic like the living room or the bathroom. In the room (filled to a maximum of 50% of its capacity), couples, friends, and members of the same family was allowed to sit next to each other, but a president is going to separate people or group of people who do not know. Please note that rooms are cleaned after each session the seats and disinfected regularly. Employees will also be equipped. But the operators of the island they want to go beyond the recommendations. ICC install a “tunnel of decontamination for volunteers who want to multiply the measures of protection. In terms of Mauréfilms, which includes the ciné Lacaze Saint-Denis, place Saint-Louis and the multiplex Cambaie to Saint-Paul, preference will be given to the sale by Internet or through the terminals to avoid contact with customers. The company has also thought of the air conditioning system that will keep you on a regular basis “ventilate closed spaces and bring fresh air in every session“.

To sum up, everything has been designed to give movie fans a moment of relaxation in complete safety. Then, we made a canvas this week ?

Nathalie Techer with the Dawn Turpin

Precision : the rooms Mauréfilms will open tomorrow, Monday. The meeting of Investment and Trade Cinema will open from 1 July.

In brief A colossal loss of According to an estimate made by the national Federation of cinemas français (FNCF), the crisis and the termination of the activity accounted for close to 60 million records lost for the whole of the cinema in France, which represents a loss of nearly 400 million euros. Back to film According to a survey published by Médiamétrie, $ 18.7 million of the French say they have the intention of going to the cinema in the next four weeks, 45% of film viewers in the past 12 months. Movies pushed back Many of the larger productions have been postponed to a later date. We’ll have to wait for the month of July to see the arrival of the first major films such as “Summer of 85” by François Ozon, “Mulan”, the live version of the Disney classic, “or” Beginning”, the new science fiction film from Christopher Nolan.

10 movies post-déconfinement

Check out a small selection of the 10 films most anticipated on the screens at the end of the year.

Mulan

The live version of the Disney classic, directed by Niki Caro with Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen…

When the Emperor of China issues a decree which declares that one man from every family in the country to join the imperial army to fight against the invaders from the north, Hua Mulan, eldest daughter of the venerable warrior affected by the disease, he decides to take his place in the battle.

Death can wait

The espionage of the british Film with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea seydoux…

James Bond has left the secret service and lives happily in Jamaica. But his old friend Felix Leiter of the CIA, arrives to seek his help : he is to rescue a scientist who has been kidnapped. But the mission proves more dangerous than expected !

The Black Widow

The film’s american spy by Cate Shortland with Scarlett Johansson.

Natasha Romanoffs, aka the Black Widow, is a revival of the hand of the dark past, to the face of a deadly conspiracy linked to his past life. Pursued by a force who will stop at nothing to tear down, Natasha must reconnect with his activities as a spy and with the links that were broken, before she joined the Avengers.

Principle

Thriller american Christopher Nolan with John David Washington, Robert Pattinson…

A secret agent is in charge to prevent the outbreak of the third world war by time travel.

The King’s Man : the first mission

Movie spy uk Matthew Vaughn with Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gemma Arterton…

In the worst of tyrants and geniuses, criminals of the Story together to plan the elimination of millions of innocent people, a man embarks on a race against the clock to thwart their plans. Discover the origins of the first intelligence agency of independent.

Wonder Woman 1984

Fantastic Film american Patty Jenkins, with Gal Gadot, Chris Mine, Kristen Wiig…

Follow the adventures of Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, Amazon became a super-heroine in our world. After the First world war, in the direction of the 80’s!! This time, Wonder Woman must face two new enemies, especially formidable : Max Lord, and the Cheetah.

Soul

The animated Film american.

At the time that Joe thinks that his dream is now in hand, there is a regrettable ships in a fantastic place, where you are forced to think again about the importance of having a soul. There he struck up a friendship with 22, a soul which did not believe that life on Earth is as well as what they want to believe…

West side story

Romance of american music from Steven Spielberg with Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler…

Variation of Romeo and Juliet of William Shakespeare.

On the West Side, down district of New York, two youth gangs clash, the Sharks Bernardo and the Jets, Riff. A former Jets, Tony, falls in love with Maria, sister of Bernardo.

Top gun : Maverick

Action movie american Joseph Kosinski, with Tom Cruise, miles Teller, Jennifer Connely…

After having been one of the best fighter pilots of the u.s. Marina for over thirty years, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues pushing his limits as a test pilot. He refuses to go up in the rankings, since this would imply the sacrifice fly. It is the task of forming a task force of young graduates of the school Top Gun for a special mission that any pilot would have ever imagined. During this mission, Maverick meets with lieutenant Bradley, “the golden Cockerel” Bradshaw, the son of his deceased friend, the navigator, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. In the Face of an uncertain future, tormented by their ghosts, Maverick will have to face all of his worst nightmares during a mission that will require the greatest of sacrifices.

Dune

Film of american science fiction by Denis Villeneuve, with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson…

The classic science-fiction written by Frank Herbert will be once again adapted to the cinema. After having been betrayed by Emperor Shaddam IV, Paul Atreides is going to avenge his family and reclaim the planet Dune, with the purpose of regaining control of the Spice.