curly hair and turtleneck, this look suits him perfectly !

Selena Gomez lit up the web this Tuesday, February 11th ! The star has unveiled a new look that was all the rage among his fans ! Check out the photo

Selena Gomez never ceases to speak of it ! The bomb has done that yet havoc with her new photo Instagram. And for good reason : his look is canon ! We’ll let you discover…

THE SINGER SHINES ON THE CANVAS !

Since the release of her album, Selena Gomez wreaks havoc on the canvas ! In fact, the artist treats his fans with photos ultra trends. A few days ago, the ex of Justin Bieber has seduced its followers with a shot very sexy ! But it does not stop there ! The pretty brunette has unveiled a new glamorous look that suits him perfectly !

Selena Gomez has shared several selfies with his fans. And surprise, surprise ! The young woman succumbed to the tendency of the loops. It addresses as well a hairstyle retro on the plates. We love it ! And as the artist leaves no detail to chance, the latter opts for earrings bling-bling. It also addresses a sublime maquillage to perfect his style. It did not, therefore, more to impress the viewers !

Selena Gomez makes the unanimity with her new hairstyle !

The fans are thus more 4 million to like the photo of the beautiful Selena Gomez. Amazing ! And they are full of praise about his look. “Beautiful “, “You’re beautiful “, ” Amazing! it goes you so well “, “A bomb ! I adore you like that “ can we thus read in the comments. No doubt about it : the singer has still hit hard with his photo !

Selena Gomez is a true fashionista ! In fact, the bomb still appears with the outfits at the forefront of trends. The young woman stops also in front of no madness dress. And she does not hesitate to sacrifice his comfort to be stylish. A few days ago, the star has even opted for a dress that prevented him from moving. However, it is sometimes necessary to suffer to be beautiful !

