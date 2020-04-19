Currently on FUT20 : The teams Anniversary WAS

Since March 27, 2020, you can still take advantage of players from teams Birthdays WAS on Fifa 20 ! Two teams of players Anniversary WAS to be available in 20 WAS the time of the Anniversary WAS. Each player Anniversary WAS will have notes enhanced (evidenced by the images), as well as a special upgrade :

For the first time, each player Anniversary WAS to receive an improved 5-star technical Gestures for his stat Wrong foot.

Throughout the event, you can also get rewards fairly regular in the case of daily participation in Fifa Ultimate Team !