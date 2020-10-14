Customers criticize Kylie Jenner’s beauty product

A scrub from the Kylieskin line did not please her and caused some problems for her buyers.

The young and successful businesswoman Kylie Jenner does not always get the expected results with her products, and an example is a scrub from her Kylieskin line.

This product did not please the consumers, as they began to complain that it was too aggressive for the skin and caused them irritation.

The scrub is made from walnut shell, and according to Kylie, it is for daily use, which is not correct since scrubs should not be used every day due to their abrasive action. In addition, the formula was criticized for not being innovative and was described as old-fashioned.

The severe critics of Kylie assured that not even she knows how to take care of her skin, as she once confessed that she did not know how to wash her face well.