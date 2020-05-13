Cyber-attack: Panic in the stars: 756 Gb of data stolen – People

Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Lady Gaga: among the documents stolen, it would contracts, telephone numbers, private correspondence, as well as non-disclosure agreements. Image: AFP/Instagram/Getty
The personal data of Lady Gaga, Madonnaor even Nicki Minaj may have been compromised in a hacking on a large scale. The law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks has in fact been the victim of hacking, according to “Variety”.
They are no less than 756 gigabytes of data that would have been stolen in the operation. “We can confirm that we have been victims of a cyber-attack. We have advised our clients and our team, and we have engaged the world’s leading experts who specialize in this field. We are working hard to resolve the problem,” said a representative of the company at the publication.
Contracts and phone numbers
The group of hackers to the origin of the attack is called REvil. Among the documents stolen, it would contracts, telephone numbers, private correspondence, as well as non-disclosure agreements. It is still unclear what the hacker group is claiming.
Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Facebook as well as the issuance of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” would also be affected.
