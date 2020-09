CD Projekt Red has actually yet once more spoken out to discuss the “ambitious” nature of its upcoming RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. In a meeting with GI.biz, Chief Executive Officer Marcin Iwinski states the large success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (it’s delivered around 10 million duplicates) provides the programmer a lot more sources as well as chance to go also larger with Cyberpunk 2077.

