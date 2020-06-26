Cyberpunk 2077 is going to become an anime on Netflix

And it is still a great deck for Netflix. The streaming platform, and CD Projekt, the famous video game studio Polish specialist in the world open (the saga The Witcher), have announced the production of an anime based on Cyberpunk 2077. Expected by many players as the new messiah of video games, the action role playing game of futuristic new unveiled during the event of the Night of the City Wire. Fans will be able to continue the experience on the small screen, even if Cyberpunk 2077 again it has been postponed to November 19.

The anime, dubbed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, will be produced by the japanese studio Trigger, to whom we owe the series Kill la Kill and the movie Promare. The project is presented as a story independentand, then, part of the plot, but cryptic video game. We will follow the adventures of a young hero who becomes a mercenary to survive in the world is dark and unforgiving Cyberpunk 2077. The anime of ten episodes is expected on Netflix in 2022.