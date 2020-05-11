Cycle Arnold Schwarzenegger on TCM Movies in October

On 23 October, is released in French cinemas Terminator: Dark Fate of Tim Millerthe sixth installment of the saga with, of course, the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. The sides of the star are Linda Hamilton back in his role Sarah Connor, as well as Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Edward Furlong.

At the same time at the event cinema, TCM Cinema has the good idea to devote its focus to the months of October to Schwarzie with the release of four feature films:

Total Recall Paul Verhoeven (1990)

Predator John McTiernan (1987)

Last Action Hero John McTiernan (1993)

Terminator 2 James Cameron (1991)

Trailer Terminator: Dark Fate: