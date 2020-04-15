Cyril Lignac : a new issue is in preparation on M6

The crisis-related coronavirus has put off a lot of emissions, but allowed to discover : All in the kitchen, with Cyril Lignac. A return to live television for the chef, who also prepares a new issue with M6.

Since the beginning of the confinement, Cyril Lignac makes the purpose of days more demanding. On M6, on his show All in the kitchen he co-leads with Jérôme Anthony, the chief makes an appointment with you at home to provide simple recipes to make during this time period so special for all the French. Regularly, a famous personality is invited to the feast, this can offer some memorable scenes. The show, organized specially taking into account the context, is a surprise on the programme grid and is currently meeting a real success. Good news for Cyril Lignac, while the new season of the Best pastry chef could take the delay, the shooting is currently suspended because of the sars coronavirus. But the celebrity chef still has another reason to rejoice : there will soon participate in a new show !

A former Top Chef with him

According to an information of Télé-LoisirsM6 is currently working on a cooking show reserved for amateurs : My cake is the best of France. “It is a great competition in the search for the best cake. We have made a great casting national, we went to 7 cities in France to meet with fans. We auditioned hundreds of cakes, we search for the ‘new star of the cake’ “details to our colleagues Matthieu Jean-Toscani, the producer. For this new program, Cyril Lignac will be accompanied by three other justices : Merouan Bounekraf, a former Top Chefa columnist and food journalist. The program is expected at the earliest, according to the déconfinement, between September and next January, in access prime-time.