Cyril Lignac pre-déconfiné & groom; Kim Kardashian no longer wants to take care of the children, while Kanye prefers his fortune; Rihanna drunk, Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis clink glasses (hearings Cyril Hanouna as well); Lorie pregnant in spite of endometriosis

Cyril Lignac and Deborah gathered

After two months alone in Paris, Cyril Lignac (42 years old) has found his companion, Deborah (age 41) who joined in the capital (pictures in Here). In passing, we note that Cyril was pre-déconfiné because he found Deborah on may 7, while the déconfinement was the 11 may and it was well over 100km.

It was, in fact, stayed under the sun of Saint-Tropez with his three children, his complexion tanned to prove it. By contrast, Cyril, him, is very pâlot. This reunion will give optimism to Cyril, we talk about engagement, but Public advance can be a little grading “On the road to marriage” with a photo of the two lovers doing their jogging, in Paris, on the Champ-de-Mars, at the foot of the Eiffel tower…

Kim and Kanye Kardashian : the crisis

She can no longer, Kim Kardashian is tired by the containment with her husband, and her four children (North, 6 years St, 4 years old, Chicago, 2 years, and Psalm, 1 year). She has rented a house at the edge of the sea, in Malibu, at the gates of Los Angeles. It can therefore walk peacefully on the sand (photo Here) During the confinement, she said: “I do the laundry, the kitchen, and even the teacher”. Public summarizes steeply up the situation : “there is something wrong with Kanye.” The latter, which has incorporated, in April, the list of billionaires compiled by the us magazine Forbes, “do not think to expand his empire. He is preparing the next collection of Yeezy, his brand of clothing and shoes and “his children are far from being his priority.”. In short, to Closer “They are in the midst of marital crisis” .

Rihanna drunk

As everyone knows, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is the brand of cosmetics, make-up, launched in 2017 by the singer with the help of the French group LVMH. Rihanna has presented its new range of blush cheek, Cheeks Out Cream Blushes, playing with two members of his team to “Shots and Swatches” : in the clear by drinking a shot of alcohol every time she presented a new product, and as there are a dozen… The video that she posted shows that she was in shape, at the end of the session.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher clink glasses

Mila Kunis (36 years old) and Ashton Kutcher (age 42), the couple married since 2015, drinks a little, but it’s for a good cause. They have launched the idea of a “quarantineWine” a wine “quarantine” : all profits will go to help the research against the Covid-19. The video of the announcement of the launch has already been viewed over 3.5 million times on Instagram. “One of the things that we do in the evening with us, locked up… it is a meeting-you virtual with friends and one of the things we love to do is to drink… share a glass of wine and find themselves,” said Ashton Kutcher. The wine they chose was a pinot noir : it is sold $ 50, the pair of 2 bottles.

Nothing goes to Hanouna

After having tried a daily program in the containment has to stop : “tonight at Baba” not attracted 500,000 viewers. The scores of TPMP are very far away… He has found nothing better than dusting off an old idea : revive “A take it or leave it !” fifteen after note Here. Not great in a time of crisis “A candidate hoped to win 250,000 euros and goes finally with cotton swabs”. Not funny, in fact, if the applicant has any financial problems, because it is not a consolation prize

Lorie pregnant

A 38-year-old singer and actress Lorie is finally pregnant. Good news for Lorie, and Yann Dernaucourt, his companion that one sees very much in love (4 pages in Closer). This is it-the same who had revealed in October 2018, she suffered from endometriosis, which considerably reduces its chances to be pregnant.

Brad Pitt towards the end of celibacy ?

Actress Alia Shawkat (31 years) is she the new girlfriend of Brad Pitt (56 years). In any case, they spend a lot of time together. All the more easily as they live ten minutes from one another. Alia comes to see Brad to bicycles, according to a relative who spoke to the weekly, US Weekly, cited by Here. His visits are almost day-to-day according to Public.

Laeticia Hallyday lonely in L. A.

Deprived of her man, who remained in France, Laeticia Hallyday must find the time long after three months without seeing him. In Here, we see her alone with her girls on the parking lot of a supermarket. Pascal his companion, he found himself confined with their band of friends in the South-West. Then he returned to Paris to reopen the service delivery of its two restaurants. The borders are still closed, it will no doubt have to wait a few more weeks. And pants in Public, Laeticia can’t even go laze under the sun in St. Barths, which is considerably more intimate than the suburbs of Los Angeles.

A movie project annoys Laura and Laeticia

For once Laeticia would agree with Laura to criticize the project of filming a movie showing the life of Johnny, directed by Olivier Marchal, who was a friend of Johnny. On Instagram, Laura is said to be “stunned” that they have not been advised or consulted. She may have thought that Laeticia supported the operation as writes Le Figaro. But Laeticia issued a statement denying fervently that it had been informed of this project tells Closer. She also denies having given his agreement, and have agreed to “make available everything that Johnny kept at his house in Marnes-la-Coquette”.

Iris Mittenaere and Diego : everything is going well

It was said that there was tension between them, that Iris Mittenaere and Diego El Glaoui bore evil to be confined together. It was even said “Sometimes, he wants to throw me out the window”. Everything has changed if we are to believe the Public : may 6, on Instagram, she referred to the development of their next apartment. Then on 11 may, Iris publishes, always on Instagram, a photo of the ring (gold and gems) that Diego offered him the 25 January, the day of his 27 years.

The regime of Adele

Last week Closer showed a picture of Adele, unrecognisable : the singer has lost… 45 pounds. If you haven’t seen it, the Public shows a photo of Adele before (well to be precise the photo was taken in 2011), and another now. Spectacular, it does not recognize it. But neither Closer nor Public does not give detail on the regime that has followed Adele. Damage. Paris Match, a week late as a Public, also shows the photo of Adele emaciated.

Coronavirus : Juliette Binoche denounces conspiracies

On may 6, the actress Juliette Binoche denounces, on Instagram, conspiracies. She is critical of the measures envisaged concerning monitoring for patients with coronavirus “These are operations organized by international financial groups (…) The vaccine that he prepared in part”. They also denounces the operations of billionaire Bill Gates, who wants to “put a chip” under the skin of the world. Before proclaiming its opposition to the future mobile telephony standard 5, without further explanation, to the astonishment of some of its subscribers, such as the note Closer.

Louane maman

It is done ! Paris Match reports that the singer Louane has made the world a little girl, last week. Has 23, here is mom with the happy dad, Florian Rossi, 29 years. Their daughter is called Isabel, in honor of the mother of Louane, died of cancer in 2014.

Guillaume Canet had a failed suicide

The actor and director Guillaume Canet says he was trying to commit suicide there are a dozen of years. He was touched by paralysis of the face that had led him to take cortisone in high doses. A day has not slept in 72 hours, it was really at the end, and thought to put an end to his days. This is a doctor who has been able to explain to him what was happening and how to get out of this nightmare as it was told on Instagram. At the time, he shared, yet already her life with Marion Cottilard.