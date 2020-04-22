Cyril Lignac stop does it All in the kitchen after the containment ?

This is one of the great successes of this containment. Facing this exceptional situation, the channels have no other choice than to adapt. As well, several new issues have emerged, most of which is turned directly from the home of his host. This is the case for All in the kitchen on the M6. Every day at 18h45 since march 24, Cyril Lignac cuisine live of his own house a main dish and a dessert for four people. Duplex, Jerome Anthony brings his touch of humor in the program, while homers and a personality trying to follow the recipe of the day. The show’s format is simple. And it works. The hearings are at the rendezvous.

If this program was put in place in record time, it had been quite some time that the idea made its way from Kitchen Factory, the company production of Cyril Lignac. “It had been several months that it was proposed to M6 a concept of live cooking,” confirms Matthieu Jean-Toscani, the producer of the show this Monday, April 20, in the columns of Tv Star. However, this was not a foregone conclusion. The chain was ” reluctant until then “, conceded the producer. It was without counting on this new situation. Then, M6 has finally agreed to this crazy proposal. “Cyril also. We chose Jerome Anthony as nice committed bougon after being spotted in The best pastry chef special celebrity “, explains Matthieu Jean-Toscani.

New chef and new version for the post-containment

