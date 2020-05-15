D. Hill, of the SDF to the latest hits from Drake, a narrative of an ascent inspiring

Six months ago, D. Hill slept on the sofa of his friends. Now, it produces the icons of american rap, like Drake and Future.

In an interview with the magazine ComplexD. Hill told about its history and its aspirations. He started his beats at the age of 12 or 13 years of age, but becomes serious in 2017. Arrived in Atlanta, he hopes to discover artists and build relationships. The Force of perseverance, it works with Kollision of Quality Control, Guap Tarantino, an artist Freebandz, label it in the Future as well as some of the artists signed by Gucci Mane.

In January 2020, he signs the production and co-production of the two latest collaborations of Drake and Future, “Life is good” and “Desires”. Powered.

However, he confides to the reporters Complex that the path has been long. “When I came to Atlanta for the first time, I slept on the couches of people who would allow me to do so”, he said. Other days, when he was tired of asking for a roof to his friends or that he had had a long session in the studio, it “sleeping in his car to avoid inconvenience to all the world.”

Went from sleeping on layers to are debuting on the charts. En pic.twitter.com/dWBmWPqdjt — d. hill (@dhillprod) February 1, 2020

Soon new collaborations ?

“No one had ever heard of me, and a lot of people don’t know me yet, but I will continue to do the same thing, to arise”. D. Hill says he has to work hard and hope that this is reflected in the time. In addition, it ensures that new collaborations are on the way : “I’ll be around”, he said.

“Making music, this is the reason why I am on earth, I want to inspire others. Until the day of my death, this is my goal. It is this which fills me and makes me happy. I’m really not myself when I don’t do music”, he concludes. A story both touching and inspiring producer, bitten, brave, and persevering. To be followed closely.

