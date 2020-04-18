D-league, Maroons already have list of players

Abigail Parra

After that the system ascent and descent in the mexican tournament stay frozen for five years, Maroons already have seen which players will remain in the template, beyond that even, we ignore the constraints of the new project, among them the age limit.

“We have already seen that we want to retain, always and when not to reach deals. It will have to be the cream of the crop of these players,” said the team president, John Paul Redat a press conference virtual.

Similarly, the management considered that “there is to see the impact, because this is generating changes in the First Divisionshould be measured on two issues: at the level of Selection (Mexican), and in the performance that have certain clubs in the Liga MX”.

Finally, Red explained that at the meeting of the Ascent MX held last Monday, his vote had been against the League of Developmenthowever, the next day he joined the group that determined the change of the division with five years without promotion or relegation.

“At Monday’s meeting was the first to give a negative response because we went in alphabetical order. At the end of the vote I noticed the most that it was not necessary for them to be able to make the decision and I thought that it would be easier to get a good port adding from the oppositionthat is why the change.”