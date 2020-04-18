D-league will feature eight players older than 23 years by computer

The new League of Development will feature eight players who exceed the 23-year old team, noted the president of the Liga MX, Enrique Bonillaafter confirmation of the disappearance of the ascent and descent for five years.

2 Related

In an interview with ESPN, the manager mentioned that this number will be reduced in accordance with progress in the seasons and give more opportunities to the youth.

For the second year is expected to only have a limit to seven players over the cap and in the third year only to join the six.

On the money that they will receive the teams from the silver category to the strengthening of the clubs stated that the 240 million pesos will come out of the First Division clubs and this will be given by the teams finishing in the last positions of the table percentage.