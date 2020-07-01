DaBaby and Roddy Ricch ago, Lady Gaga fall, Bob Dylan made a good entry… The classification of the Billboard of the week

Below, I have offered to discover the new clip of Hatik with Jok’air, in The Best, and now we’re going to be interested in the classification of the Poster of the week. We started with the Hot100, where it is located Rockstar of DaBaby and Roddy Ricch in the 1st place. The two rappers have earned a place. Savage Megan You Stallion and Beyoncé has won two, now they are the 2nd. The Weeknd is set on the 3rd position with Blinding Lights that rises two places also. Behind him, The roses St JHN, then Justin Bieber and Quavo have won two in a row and are now 5th. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj being 6 this week. Lil Baby fall of four places, is now 7. Jack Harlow has won ten, which allows you to climb to the 8th position. He is followed by Lil Stroll and then Post Malone wins three places and now occupies the 10th position.

On the side of the albums more sold in the united States, Lil Baby keeps back his 1st place with “My turn”. Bob Dylan entered the ranking directly in the second position with “Rough and Rowdy Ways”. Behind him, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has risen 77 places and climbed on the 3rd step of the podium ! DaBaby passes from the 3rd to the 4th position. Post Malone of the 4th to the 5th “Hollywood”s Bleeding” . Then we find Lady Gaga, which left four places and now occupies the 6th position. After Drake, it loses two rows and found himself in 7th place. It is followed by Teyana Taylor, who enters the ranking at the 8th place. Lil Uzi Vert drops a place, it is now the 9 and the Pole of G 10. Meanwhile, the classification of the next week, you can find our information on the Spice Girls might be back in 2021, with a world tour !