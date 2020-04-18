DaBaby is launching a new album Blame It on Baby: listen

DaBaby has released his second official album. The follow-up to the rapper from Charlotte to the KIRK of 2019 is called Blame It on the Baby. It includes Future, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Ashanti. Listen below (via South Coast Music Group / Interscope Records).

DaBaby, who has released his first mixtape non-fiction book in 2015, has experienced a year of break in 2019. The rapper from Charlotte, has signed with Interscope in January, and has released his first project, Baby on Baby in march 19. The project included the “Walker Texas Ranger” and “Suge”, which reached the 7th rank in the Billboard Hot 100 and have also won appointments to the DaBaby Grammy for best rap song and best performance of rap. In June, DaBaby has been named to the class Freshman 2019 to XXL. And, in the fall, DaBaby has completed his first album n ° 1 with KIRK. He ended the year with a performance Saturday Night Live in December.

DaBaby has also filed a large number of verses guests in the last year. He was featured on “Truth Hurts (DaBaby Remix)” by Lizzo, “Panini (DaBaby Remix)” by Lil Sin X, “Cash Shit” Megan Thee Stallion, “My Oh My” by Camila Cabello, referred to as “Sticks” of Stunna 4 Vegas, “Post Malone’s”. “Enemies”, “hot Shower” from Chance the Rapper, and much more.

So far this year, ahead of the release of Blame It on the Baby, DaBaby has released “Shut Up” and “Find My Way”, has joined Lil Yachty on “Oprah’s Bank Account”, appeared on the “Life Is Good (Remix)”, and more.

