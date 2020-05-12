Dadju prompt in her video clip Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner, which had sown discord among the Kardashian (VIDEO)

The half-brother of Master Gims saw it big for the release of his new single, Bobo the heart. A clip shot in Dubai, he is responsible for the artistic direction, sports cars luxury, but also a guest star more than surprising : Dadjuafter having reviewed thecancellation of his concerts in Marseille, sharing the screen with Jordyn Woods, who was no other than the best friend of Kylie Jenner.

“You made me sore at heart”

It must be said that the two celebrities had made up the sauce on the social networks these last few weeks. Dadju had published a video of the young woman of 22 years all smiles, while the influenceuse had unveiled a package offered by the rapper, containing the petals of red roses and a handwritten note : “You made me sore at heart“. A beautiful communication operation that had passionate users, curious about the nature of the relationship between the two artists. The clip is now available, in which they play two former lovers who stand head after falling one on the other in the evening.

A kiss exchanged with the companion of Khloé Kardashian

The name of Jordyn Woods you said something ? No doubt because the young woman had been at the beginning of the year 2019 at the heart of a scandal people across the Atlantic. In fact, the one that does not leave a sole Kylie Jenner had been seen at a party in the process of exchanging a kiss with Tristan Thompsonthen a companion of Khloé Kardashian, older sister of Kylie Jenner. The couple had just celebrated the birth of the small True, the first child of Khloé. Result : finished, complicity with Kylie Jenner or any other member of the family Kardashian. But the one who had delivered his version of the facts, in tears in a show of Jada Pinkett Smith, seems to have come a long way since, including in international ! Check out his performance in the clip Bobo at the heart below :