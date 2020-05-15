Daisies, the new single of Katy Perry is our #VirginFriday of the week !

The year 2020 is expected to be a memorable year for Katy Perry ! After the announcement of her pregnancy with actor Orlando Bloom, the american singer will unveil its fifth album, whose title has not yet been revealed. Very present on the social networks, the interpreter of Teenage Dream has in particular indicated that it would take, even though it costs, its return in the vats. A brand new project, which arrives almost three years after Witnesshis latest opus, and the first single, Daisies, was unveiled on Friday, may 15. Very enthusiastic at the idea of a return to the front of the stage, the diva known for her eccentricity has qualified for the title of “song for all the dreams that you dreamed of, and all the things that you want to achieve”. It promises !

As each week, our teams have decided to make you discover an exceptional thanks to the #VirginFriday. It is, therefore, Daisiesa title signed Katy Perrythat will be put before on the airwaves of Virgin Radio throughout the day. We let you enjoy…