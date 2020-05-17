Daisy Ridley made its entry in the top 50 Young Rich List of the Sunday Times

2020-05-17 11:30:06

Actress original london Daisy Ridley has established itself in the top 50 of the Sunday Times Young Rich List.

Daisy Ridley is imposed for the first time in the top 50 of the Sunday Times Young Rich List.

The actress, 28-year-old – who has played Rey in the trilogy of the sequel to “ Star Wars ” – is joined in the list of the top five actors the most rich of 30 years and less by his co-star of the screen John Boyega, who played Finn in the franchise of film that earns money.

The duo is worth at the time £ 17 million, which is the fifth player the most affluent in the Uk for people aged 30 years and under.

More broadly, the stars born in London occupied the 47th place in the ranking, Young Rich List.

Also, the Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe tops the list, with a personal fortune estimated at 94 million pounds.

Emma Watson, a 30-year-old – who has starred alongside Daniel in the franchise “Potter” – is in second position on the list, with a fortune of 52 million pounds sterling.

Cara Delevingne, 27-year – which has focused its efforts on the theater of actors, rather than on the modelling in recent years – is third on the list, with a value estimated at 27 million pounds sterling.

And Aaron Taylor-Johnson – actor 29-year-old who appeared in the films ‘Kick Ass’ – is estimated to be 24 million pounds sterling.

During this time, Daisy has previously admitted that it was “unusual” that she has found happiness at such a young age.

The Hollywood star has reflected: “My family is awesome, my friends are awesome, I am so happy with the way life is in this moment that it’s a little scary because I don’t want to say to life, ‘OK that’s great, but please, don’t get me started a huge curve.

“I would love for the next five years be filled with as many moments of joy that I’ve had for the past five. If there are bad songs, I’d like to be able to crush them with success.”

