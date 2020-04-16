Dak Prescott will not participate in the virtual program of the offseason

As for these heights, the Quarterback of the Cowboys Dak Prescott would have to have its extension ahead of the season 2020. In a time of uncertainty, where it is not known for sure when they can start activities, both in the NFL, as the NFLPA have made a declaration.

It has to do with the programs of the offseason will be virtual. In fact, the workouts are going to keep like this until all the states that have teams in the NFL are completely safe. This way, if the facilities in Frisco are actually considered safe and free from any threat to return to regular workouts, I would have to wait for the confirmation of the other franchises.

Now, getting back to the topic of Prescott, Pro Football Focus has stated that the QB will not be a part of these virtual activities which will start next week. All of this because she has not come to an agreement with your extension. In addition to this, Dallas has it with the label’s exclusive franchise. In this way, will not be able to sign with any team for the campaign of 2020. Therefore, they would have until July 15 to reach an agreement, as Dak in fact he has not signed to the label yet.

According to the Executive Vice president of the Cowboys, Stephen Jones, the participation of the Dak or any other player in this program will not be something mandatory, but voluntary. “Certainly sent a message to the iPad, and is able to participate,” said Stephen. “For each player is voluntary. I’m not aware to what extent would the level of participation of Dak”.

Stephen Jones on @1053thefan on Dak Prescott’s participation in the offseason program: “I certainly was sent an iPad and I know I can participate. For every player, it’s voluntary…I’m not aware and haven t been made aware of to what degree Dak”s participation level would be.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 14, 2020

This was a possibility that could be given by the declarations of Prescott in the week of the Super Bowl. In which he stated that “it would come to that when it came to that,” if the franchise decided to give the label time to arrange your extension. Apart from that I speak with their agents and the direction that they were going to take in this situation.

Dak is located in a position where you have great advantage, taking into account that there is a new technical body. This makes you have to speed up the negotiations. In addition, while not signed to the label, basically do not have any kind of contract. The fact that you have a hand in all of these virtual activities, only indicates that the player wants is a deal in the long term.

However, Prescott has been surrounded by a certain level of controversy last week. Between workouts with Dez Bryant (that still remain), over dinner at his house with several people last Friday night, his public image has changed quite a bit during this offseason. With an attitude something more about “this is me”. In a historic moment where we ask people to stay in quarantine. And not only this, but keeping a certain distance from each other.

Snippet dope video camera 📹 @TheMannyFresco IM COMING pic.twitter.com/2DIwWtevY1 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 15, 2020

To give an example, Marcus Spears of ESPN was very direct with the attitude of the Marshal. “If you pay attention to Instagram or to the television, you see the nurses crying and there are people dying. This is one of the most disrespectful that I have seen in a long time,” said the former offensive tackle for Dallas.

Also, the fact that now everything is going to be virtual until further notice, it takes away something of benefit to Prescott in the negotiations. While it is true that the main player of all meetings, organized activities and mini-camps is the QB, the real work will not begin until the 11 other items offensive performing the moves. So it is very likely that you cannot make anything of this until at least training camp.

Finally, another aspect to take into account is the attitude that will be taken into a new phase after the pandemic. It is No secret that the NFL is a billion dollar industry, but you have to wait to see if the business remains as always, and if the sponsors will come to invest again in the league before this global recession.

For the moment, everything seems to indicate that Prescott will not be in these virtual activities. At least now there seems to be a problem, but the most logical thing would be to resolve the situation before returning to the practices in the field of play.