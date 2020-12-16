Uncategorized

Dakota Johnson sparks engagement rumors with Chris Martin

The actress appeared doing some shopping, with a gigantic emerald ring on her left ring finger.

Dakota Johnson is generating speculation that she and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are engaged.

The 31-year-old actress fueled the conversation when she was photographed while shopping in West Hollywood last week, sporting a large emerald ring on her left ring finger.

The couple, who have tried to keep their relationship mostly private, first became romantically linked in 2018.

In new images released by Page Six, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith wore gray sweatpants with a black and gray plaid shirt and black shoes.

The Texas native was not easily recognizable when wearing stylish dark sunglasses with a black protective mask over her mouth and nose, in compliance with COVID-19 publicity and safety protocols.

Sometimes she was seen carrying newly purchased items in one hand, while chatting on the phone, with that emerald ring insight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ET Canada (@etcanada)

The couple reportedly began dating in October 2017, but then briefly separated in June 2019, only to get back together in August of last year.

