Dakota Johnson : this disease, against which she fights for her 14 years

Star known worldwide since the release of the saga, Fifty shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson fascinates. While many fans admire the actress, however, has experienced difficult times. To Marie Claire, the pretty brunette is back on the depression that she is facing since his teenage years.
Fantasy of men since the release of the saga Fifty shades of GreyDakota Johnson doesn’t want to be only known for her physical and would like to take advantage of its notoriety in order to discuss complex topics such as mental health and depression. While the spread of the coronavirus, can cause susceptible persons, it was also during an interview with Marie Claire the star explained : “I constantly think about the state of the world at this time. It keeps me awake at night, all night, every night… My brain goes into dark places and mad…“
On the cover of the latest issue of the american version of the magazine, the former star of the saga Fifty shades of Grey is delivered as ever in speaking about her own experience with depression. In fact, Dakota Johnson is suffering from this disease since his adolescence : “I fight depression since I was young, since I was about 14 or 15 years old. It is with this moment, with the help of professionals that I said to myself : ‘Oh, this is something in which I can fall.’ But I have learned to find it beautiful, because it helps me to feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they do not leave me. I don’t have the problem of someone else.“
“I spend a lot of time in therapy”
In this interview, the actress of 30 years has also shared that his brain “moves at a million miles per minute“, adding : “I have a lot of work to purge my thoughts and emotionsand I spend a lot of time in therapy.“If Dakota Johnson talks about his battle with depression for Marie Claireshe had already mentioned her anxiety attacks in 2015 in an interview granted to AnOther Magazine : “Sometimes, I panic to the point that I no longer know what I think or what I do. I have all the time, but when I pass an audition, it is difficult.“
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© Action Press / Bestimage
2/12 –
Dakota Johnson – press Conference with the actors of the movie “Dirty time at the hotel El Royale in Hollywood. On the 23rd of September 2018
© Action Press / Bestimage
3/12 –
Dakota Johnson at the premiere of the film “Dirty time at the hotel El Royale” at Metrograph in New York on September 27, 2018.
© Backgrid UK/ Bestimage
4/12 –
Dakota Johnson at the premiere of the movie “Suspiria”and at the gala Headline at the 62nd festival BFI film of London, United Kingdom, October 16, 2018.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
5/12 –
Dakota Johnson in the evening’s LACMA Art + Film in honor of Catherine Opie, and Guillermo Del Toro presented by Gucci in Los Angeles, on November 3, 2018
© Agence / Bestimage
6/12 –
Dakota Johnson at the evening Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, February 23, 2019
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
7/12 –
Dakota Johnson in New York city for the promotion of the movie “the Peanut Butter Falcon” on August 7, 2019.
© The ImageDirect / Bestimage
8/12 –
Exclusive – Dakota Johnson arrives at Los Angeles airport (LAX), on September 5, 2019.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
9/12 –
Dakota Johnson at the premiere of “The Friend” at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (TIFF) on 6 September 2019.
© Lawrence Campus / Bestimage
10/12 –
Dakota Johnson – Evening HFPA at the Four Seasons hotel during the International Film Festival of Toronto in 2019 (TIFF) in Toronto, September 7, 2019.
© The ImageDirect / Bestimage
11/12 –
Exclusive – Dakota Johnson walk in the streets of Los Angeles on November 6, 2019.
© The ImageDirect / Bestimage
12/12 –
Exclusive – Dakota Johnson went for a coffee with her friend Blake Lee on the streets of Los Angeles. January 16, 2020