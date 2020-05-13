Dakota Johnson : this disease, against which she fights for her 14 years

Star known worldwide since the release of the saga, Fifty shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson fascinates. While many fans admire the actress, however, has experienced difficult times. To Marie Claire, the pretty brunette is back on the depression that she is facing since his teenage years.

Fantasy of men since the release of the saga Fifty shades of GreyDakota Johnson doesn’t want to be only known for her physical and would like to take advantage of its notoriety in order to discuss complex topics such as mental health and depression. While the spread of the coronavirus, can cause susceptible persons, it was also during an interview with Marie Claire the star explained : “I constantly think about the state of the world at this time. It keeps me awake at night, all night, every night… My brain goes into dark places and mad…“

On the cover of the latest issue of the american version of the magazine, the former star of the saga Fifty shades of Grey is delivered as ever in speaking about her own experience with depression. In fact, Dakota Johnson is suffering from this disease since his adolescence : “I fight depression since I was young, since I was about 14 or 15 years old. It is with this moment, with the help of professionals that I said to myself : ‘Oh, this is something in which I can fall.’ But I have learned to find it beautiful, because it helps me to feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they do not leave me. I don’t have the problem of someone else.“

“I spend a lot of time in therapy”

In this interview, the actress of 30 years has also shared that his brain “moves at a million miles per minute“, adding : “I have a lot of work to purge my thoughts and emotionsand I spend a lot of time in therapy.“If Dakota Johnson talks about his battle with depression for Marie Claireshe had already mentioned her anxiety attacks in 2015 in an interview granted to AnOther Magazine : “Sometimes, I panic to the point that I no longer know what I think or what I do. I have all the time, but when I pass an audition, it is difficult.“

