Dall Kendall and Kylie Jenner launch new line of beauty

The sisters will develop the business under their successful brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kendall has published the exciting news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, and noted that she and her sister will develop the company under their brand to success Kylie Cosmetics.

“We are really excited”, he said. “I have not yet developed. I am the last member of the family to do it, I think. “

Sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe have developed collections of cosmetics with Kylie, but the young 24 year old woman reveals that her relationship with Estee Lauder prevented her to follow his example.

“I had a contract with another company of makeup, so now I can do it”, he added.

Formerly known under the name of Kylie Lip Kits, the company of Kylie is valued at more than us $ 800 million.