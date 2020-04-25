Dallas Cowboys remain the correct path in the Draft 2020

DALLAS – The Dallas Cowboys seem to be on the right track after their first three selections in the NFL Draft.

Trevon Diggs was elected in the overall position 51; many analysts considered it a talent of the first round. Getty Images

The Cowboys concluded the second day of the recruitment of collegiate with the addition to its ranks of a cornerback and defensive tackle, maybe until the moment is what is more surprising, if one considers that two of its main reinforcements in free agency were in that position.

After choosing the receiver CeeDee Lamb, one of the players best ranked among the prospects professionals, recruited the player that seems to mate perfectly in his hit defensive secondary. Trevon Diggs was elected in the overall position 51, after which many analysts felt that he had a talent, even, of the first round.

He is a player with pedigree schoolboy. Comes from the factory players of the University of Alabama, where the defensive and, in particular, their perimeter have always been high-profile.

“When I went through the process of interviews and the Combine felt like it had already been there,“ said Diggs in a telephone interview moments after being drafted by the Cowboys. “Having been coached by the coach (Nick) Saban it helped me. There everything is done in a very professional manner. Teaches you how to behave and prepare you to get to the next level“.

Diggs came to the University of Alabama with the duality of playing both offensive and defensive. In high school he was a sought-after wide receiver and defensive secondary.

He recalled that coach Saban told him he better focus on his defensive position that could lead up to the NFL and that he will use his ability as a receiver to cover them.

“I can tell you what a receiver is going to do based on where it is aligned,“ added Diggs. “A lot of small things that I know the position you can help me after that process information in a short time“.

His older brother, almost a father figure for Diggs, it is Stefon Diggs, new receiver of the Buffalo Bills after playing the previous five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

“It has been of great help to me on and off the field of play all these years,“ said Diggs. “I have been taught that work pays. There’s always room to improve, in particular, in the position of defensive. I have learned a lot from him.“

Diggs, 6.1 feet tall and 205 pounds of weight, you will with a defensive of the Cowboys who played well below expectations last season, when he allowed 223 yards passing average per game, but that was the worst in interceptions (7) between the 32 teams of the NFL and let him go in free agency to their best cornerback, Byron Jones.

Dallas has three corner posts with considerable experience of the game: Chidobe Awuzie, who has been a starter since he came to Dallas in the second round of the Draft in 2018; Jourdan Lewis, a third round is also in 2018, and Anthony Brown, a veteran of four seasons who has been a starter for most of his career in Dallas.

“I think one of my skills is to get balls,“ said Diggs. “It’s something that what work in practice, catch balls, get interceptions, to create deliveries of the ball. It is something that is highly valued in Alabama. And it is one of my strengths.“

In the third round, 82nd position overall, they recruited a second player of Oklahoma, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who will have to compete for playing time with the newly signed Dontary Poe and Gerald McCoy.

Gallimore arrives to reinforce an area where they lost in free agency to Maliek Collins and they have not renewed the contract with Antwuan Woods; the two main tackles defensive headlines the previous campaign, which was almost completely lost Tyron Crawford, who will return from hip surgery.

When you reach the last seven rounds of the Draft, the Cowboys still have the same number of options available, which is likely to recruit, a defensive end, a safety, and maybe even a quarterback, just as he said Mike McCarthyto try to develop into the future.

“To develop that position of quarterbacks is important,“ said McCarthy. “It has value for your team if the owner goes out hurt, or the value that it can bring to your organization the move to the young quarterback to the other side”.