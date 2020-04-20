Damien Chazelle reveals the trailer of ” The Eddy “

The first images of “The Eddy” has been revealed through a trailer. According to the video posted on the internet, one of the main characters in this web-series of Damien Chazelle is portrayed by actor Tahar Rahim.

“The Eddy” Damien Chazelle has a trailer

The broadcast of a trailer has given more information on the cast of” The Eddy “. This creation of the writer american Damien Chazelle sets the stage Tahar Rahim and Leïla Bekhti. These latter lend themselves respectively their traits to Farid and Amira.

The plot of this web series with Tahar Rahim

The history of the creation of Damien Chazelle following Elliot Udo. This former pianist, new york manages a jazz club paris, called ” The Eddy “. The latter is the partner of Farid, a man who soaks in the business doubtful. Later, Udo will receive the visit of Julie, her teenage daughter.

“The Eddy’s” will soon be broadcasted on the Internet © Courtesy of Netflix France/YouTube

Other details of this production

Season 1 of “The Eddy’s” will be comprised of 8 episodes, of which the first 2 will be made by Damien Chazelle. The web-series will be available on the web as of may 8, 2020. In the meantime, the impatient can watch the trailer on YouTube.

The screenwriter, american board on another project

In addition to this novelty with Leïla BekhtiDamien Chazelle will also be responsible for writing the scenario of a new film called” Babylon “. The film will see the participation of the actress Emma Stone.