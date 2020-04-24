Damm: ‘Imagine if I had gone to Blue Cross, would not have won anything’

Jürgen Dammplayer Tigersrevealed that it was sought after by different teams before reaching the set cat, where he said that it was the best decision.

“I had the choice in that draft I go to Chivas, Blue Cross, Tigersit was this uncertainty, but also I have said many times, he was my best decision to reach Tigersa team that marked a period from 2015 to the date, reached many Finals, won many championships, many trophies, and well, my best decision was to come to an institution such as Tigers”, mentioned.

The attacking midfielder stated that he did not care in what team was going to play, because the only thing he wanted was to grow and mature.

“In that draft I learned that he was Blue Crossthat was TigersI was Chivas and two other teams, was Xolos and another, and I told my agent, you’re going to go to Blue CrossI said where is what we want is to continue to grow, mature and all, but in the end it was Tigers because it was the most paid, at the end I said you are already Tigers”.

The footballer of 27 years, thanked not to have come to The Machinebecause, “I had not won anything”, since there are a lot of persión in the whole sky.

“Imagine if I had gone to the Blue CrossI would not have won any championship, there is a lot of pressure, in the aspect that they are not champions, and I in Tigers I arrived and we were Champions then, Libertadores, we get many important things, I got a group of very healthy, with quality, with (Javier) Aquinas, then the best decision you could take and which God I was able to put it was in all of the aspects that you just said”, he explained.

Damm it was four times Champion of League with Tigers: Opening In 2015, Opening In 2016, Opening 2017 and Closing 2019.

