“Damn”, “Umbrella Academy”, “H”… That look in July ?

More than ever before, Netflix is playing the card of eclecticism in its programming for the month of July 2020. On the side of the the seriesthe streaming platform has two series are very pop in their arsenal. Fans of medieval fantasy will be the new series Damn the goal is to review the cycle of arthurian under a new form. Netflix will benefit from the presence of Katherine Langford, the protagonist of the first season 13 Reasons Why, to attract the barge. This adaptation of a literary saga young adult will try to ride the wave Game of Thrones or The Witcher.

The book to the BD, there is only one step. The adaptation of the comics Umbrella Academy returns for a second season after a huge success in season 1, and an apocalyptic end. We will find our dysfunctional family of super-heroes with great pleasure.

On the side of the moviesNetflix on the big show with the film signed Xavier Dolan, Clint Eastwood or Christopher Nolan and the production house that make it great for documentaries and romantic comedies.

The series

DAMN (Katherine Langford) ‘Trailer’ for Netflix

Date : 29/06/2020



Umbrella Academy (season 2)

Date : 31/07/2020

The brothers Hargreeves incredible super-powers is back with a second season, after having caused the end of the world, but a bit of time travel could resolve this unfortunate event.



Damn (season 1)

Date : 17/07/2020

In this reinterpretation of the arthurian legend, Nimue combines its youth forces with the mercenary Arthur to search for Merlin, and an ancient sword. This is the actress Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) that is responsible for this new Excalibur.

The young ladies of the telephone (last season)

Date : 03/07/2020

When its main rival, is serving a prison camp for revenge, Lydia and her friends redouble their audacity in their struggle against the franco regime.

The Twelve

Date : 10/07/2020

Twelve ordinary citizens called as jurors in a trial must decide the fate of a school principal with a highly respected accused of two murders.

H

Date : 01/072020

In the hospital in Trappes, in the paris suburbs, 3 internal and maintain an atmosphere of dissonance between goofing off and joking around. The 71 episodes of the comedy of the cult of the Channel will also be available on the Comedy+.

Japan Sinks 2020

Date : 09/07/2020

The determination of a family is severely put to the test while trying to survive through a Japan in distress after the terrible earthquakes.

But also : The Signs, The Vikings (season 3), Good Girl (season 3), Within the most harsh Prisons (season 4), The senshi…

Films and documentaries

Dunkerque – trailer-Official (VF) – Christopher Nolan

Date : 29/06/2020



Dunkerque

Date : 19/07/2020

This historical drama signed Christopher Nolan returns to the famous evacuation of allied troops from Dunkirk in may 1940, the exploration of the crossed destinies of the English soldiers involved in operation Dynamo.

Passengers

Date : 10/07/2020

I woke up 90 years too soon-the artificial sleep that will take you to a new planet, Jim (Chris Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence), must accept the idea of spending the rest of his life in a special ship. But they discover soon that the ship and its 5000 passengers asleep short a serious danger that only you can stop …

A Kiss In The Booth 2

Date : 24/07/2020

Now in his last year of high school, she has a long distance relationship, their applications to the university and a new friendship that may well change everything.

The taste of hatred

Date : 29/07/2020

Working in the world of defamation on social networks, a young unscrupulous man quickly learns the consequences of the real vitriol virtual.

Serious Only

Date : 31/07/2020

Two best friends that any objection as to the men, sex and love through all the ups and downs of celibacy in this romantic comedy.

But also : Just the end of the world, Gran Torino, Emmanuelle, a Cube, a concert, a Baby driver, is all, The business of narcotics, Desperados, The Old Guard…

