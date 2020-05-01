Dana White joins Halle Berry for a huge contest UFC Fan Experience

Who knows when this will be allowed, but the president of UFC, Dana White, and the actress Halle Berry, winner of an Oscar, teamed up to contest The Ultimate UFC Fan Experience.

Participating in the All-In Challenge to raise funds for Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry, White and Berry have met a hell of a lot. The winner and a guest receive VIP treatment at the UFC, a dinner with Berry, training with Forrest Griffin and the champion of the weight flies UFC Valentina Shevchenko and a long list of other gifts.

The participants purchase entries in the draw for a chance to win the overall package. All profits will go to the charities mentioned above.

Here are the package details of the winner as listed on Fanatics.com:

Dinner for the winner and one (1) guest with Halle Berry after the weigh-in ceremony

Eligibility: The winner and one (1) guest must be 21 years of age. See official rules for more details.

One (1) private tour of the headquarters of the UFC and lunch for the winner and one (1) guest

One (1) winner and one (1) guest will win an experience UFC VIP to attend a PPV UFC of their choice in Las Vegas

Session private training MMA at the Institute of performance UFC with the hall of fame of the UFC, Forrest Griffin and the champion of the weight flies UFC, Valentina Shevchenko, for the winner and one (1) guest

Stay of three (3) nights in a four star hotel

Two (2) roundtrip tickets in business class to Las Vegas

The winner and one (1) guest to attend the press conference after the event

The winner and one (1) guest will enter the Octagon with Dana White after the main event

The winner and one (1) guest to meet with Dana White and the athletes of UFC backstage after the weigh-in ceremony

The winner and one (1) guest will receive kits of UFC fight custom

The winner and one (1) guest will receive articles UFC signed, including gloves, UFC and a fight for the event

The winner and one (1) guest will sit in the VIP section personal of Dana White to watch the entire event with Halle Berry

The winner and one (1) guest will be on stage with Dana White during the weigh-in ceremony

The winner will receive a complete replica of the belt of the UFC, including one (1) belt UFC Legacy, one (1) belt UFC Championship, one (1) belt PRIDE FC and one (1) belt BMF

The winner will receive one (1) Boombox Bluetooth Bumpboxx Freestyle V3s, courtesy of Trae tha Truth

Warning: MMAWeekly.com has no affiliation with the contest or no control over the list of prizes awarded to the winner. Please visit Fanatics.com for all the official information about the prices, the rules of the contest, the participation options and all other details related to the contest.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)