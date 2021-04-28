CELEBRITIES

Dance Mia Khalifa new song by Selena Gomez, very flirtatious

Posted on

Always enjoying any activity performed by the beautiful model and actress Mia Khalifa, she shared a video in Tiktok where she was dancing a Selena Gomez song.

It’s been two months since Selena Gomez released her new song “Baila Conmigo” on Youtube, alongside Rauw Alejandro.

This type of song is very much liked by Mia Khalifa, the flirtatious social media celebrity, on several occasions she has admitted her taste for Latin rhythms as is the case with this melody.

The video he shared on his Tiktok account where he currently has more than 19 million,700,000 followers appears sporting a kind of thick cotton pajamas.

The moment he puts the song in and starts dancing he does it as flirtatiously as possible, especially since he’s showing a little bit of his marked abdomen and tanned skin.

This by the way is one of the most recent songs released by the American singer of Mexican descent, with a series of songs in Spanish.

Dance With Me” so far has more than 89 million views on Youtube on its official channel and is surely available on different digital platforms such as Deezer, Youtube Music, and Spotify.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

382
CELEBRITIES

In black, Lana Rhoades makes everyone sweat with her body

374
CELEBRITIES

Exquisite! Lana Rhoades models small red swimsuit

332
CELEBRITIES

Making a split, Lana Rhoades shows her enormous charms

328
CELEBRITIES

Great scare of Mia Khalifa from her pool “Something Touched Me”

313
CELEBRITIES

Beauty in black and white, Demi Rose debuts new curly look

279
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian’s swimsuit Looks like her second skin!

250
CELEBRITIES

Russian Kim Kardashian Anastasia Kvitko emerges its charms

246
CELEBRITIES

With just a few threads, Lana Rhoades covers her anatomy

233
CELEBRITIES

The Kardashian Jenner clan could return to television!

207
CELEBRITIES

Natural flirtatious, Kylie Jenner boasts eyes and captivates her audience

To Top