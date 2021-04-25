CELEBRITIES

Dance Mia Khalifa very flirtatiously wearing only a bathrobe!

The model and entrepreneur as well as former actress Mia Khalifa shared a video featuring Mexican regional music dancing, all while wearing only a bathrobe.

It was through her official Instagram account, through her stories that she appears sporting her figure and her ballerina skills.

Mia Khalifa constantly delights her followers with her content which is several times quite flirtatious.

The business company continues to be one of the most sought-after celebrities on Google, thanks to her old work in the cinema of entertainment for adults.

In the video she appears on a kind of terrace dancing a song not originating in Mexico if it is not rather the rhythms, but if it reminds you immediately of the style of the Mexican regional.

Regional restriction of music rights in Mexico,” she wrote in the video.

With some characteristic movements of this type of music, Mia Khalifa proved that she does not do so badly at the time of dancing.

On several occasions, she has commented that she really likes Mexican culture, perhaps in large part also because of the delicious dishes and the climate, as she has had the opportunity to travel to Mexico on several occasions.

