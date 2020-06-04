Dancefloor Paris, the line dancing lessons that will take you away

In life, everything is a matter of rhythm. When Rachel Vanier, with his business partner Fanny Seroka, chose to open the dance floor Paris, their dance studio, she had no idea that the whole world was going to be asked to stay at home. In a week, she decided to change their project. “This is the containment that gave us the idea to offer online courses,” she says. Onlineit all went very quickly, in three days our website was ready.”

Dancefloor Paris designs dance so radically different. “We see dance as an activity hyper liberating and joyful, says Rachel Vanier. All courses are focused on the pleasure. For example, we organize a master class “Booty Shake” on 6 June (1). The goal is to learn to move his booty as Nicki Minaj. We encourage people to dress up as in Dirty Dancing. The professor is Maïmouna, the inventor of the “booty therapy”. “We wanted to do something that would allow people to escape and that it is not that the abs and buttocks.”

Very often, the dance studios are open by former dancers who see dance as a sport and not as a moment of relaxation. “It is necessary that the dance evolves, such as yoga. 30 years ago, he had to go in a ashram in India to practice it. Today, there is a studio in every neighborhood, analysis Rachel Vanier who wants to be an accelerator of the transformation of the practice of dance. In general, the dance studios do not have the good times, the home is intimidating, it is often not in his neighborhood. We want to make progress without becoming a professional dancer.” And there are very few online courses.

Dancefloor-Paris offers a selection of courses which are unique in Europe, with professors recruited from London at the Opéra de Paris. Fans can choose from 30 courses. We registered very easily online. Each class costs 10 € (8 € for the master classes of an hour and a half). The courses are conducted via Zoom. Teachers see their students, and correct them during the lesson. On Wednesday afternoon, the studio offers classes for ages 4-12. “Our obsession has been to recruit the best teachers,” says Rachel Vanier. Often, the courses are given by excellent dancers, but they are not necessarily good educators.” Rachel and her partner are, for example, went to London to test a bunch of classes for three days to recruit the teachers.

Dancefloor Paris, has launched as a startup with funding from business angels, such as Xavier Niel, the founder of Station F, the largest incubator of startups in the world, and other investors. Rachel Vanier, 32, who has been dancing since the age of 6 years, is the former director of the communication Station F. She is also the author of three novels.

His partner, Fanny Seroka, 31 years old, is a former lawyer business, increased by Clifford Chance, the largest law firm in the world, and Disneyland Paris. She dances for 20 years. The two combined will open later this year a physical place, “a place that looks like us,” says Rachel, the host of the people so that they are happy”.

(1) Masterclass “Booty Shake” on June 6, and workshop for parents and children (4-8 years old) for mother’s day. Margot, Disney Kids, will ensure the course.

More information on www.dancefloor-paris.com.