Dancefloor Paris, the line dancing lessons that will take you away

Studio of dance recently created by two women, Dancefloor Paris has adapted to the containment. The platform offers online courses.

Onlineit all went very quickly, in three days our website was ready.”” data-reactid=”13″>everything In life is a matter of rhythm. When Rachel Vanier, with his partner, Fanny Seroka, has decided to open the dance floor Paris, their dance studio, she had no idea that the whole world was going to be asked to stay at home. In a week, she decided to change their project. “This is the containment that gave us the idea to offer online courses,” she says. Onlineit all went very quickly, in three days our website was ready.”

A different approach to the dance

booty as Nicki Minaj. We encourage people to dress up as in Dirty Dancing . The professor is Maïmouna, the inventor of the “booty therapy”. “We wanted to do something that would allow people to escape and that it is not that the abs and buttocks.”” data-reactid=”17″>Dancefloor Paris designs dance so radically different. “We see dance as an activity hyper liberating and joyful, says Rachel Vanier. All courses are focused on the pleasure. For example, we organize a master class “Booty Shake” on 6 June (1). The goal is to learn to move his booty as Nicki Minaj. We encourage people to dress up as in Dirty Dancing . The professor is Maïmouna, the inventor of the “booty therapy”. “We wanted to do something that would allow people to escape and that it is not that the abs and buttocks.”

Very often, the dance studios are open by former dancers who see dance as a sport and not as a moment of relaxation. "It is necessary that the dance evolves, such as yoga. 30 years ago, he had to go in a ashram in India to practice it. Today, there is a studio in every neighborhood, analysis Rachel Vanier who wants to be an accelerator of the transformation of the practice of dance.

