Dane DeHaan on the plans rejected for Claims Six | Africadaidly

We always knew that the hardest battle for Spider-Man has been the battle with himself: the struggle between the obligations of day-to-day and ordinary Peter Parker and the extraordinary responsibilities of Spider-Man. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker discovers that there is a conflict much more difficult that expected.

It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield). For Peter Parker, no emotion is comparable to that experienced when he “flies” between skyscrapers, accepting the fact of being a hero and spending time with Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only he can protect the citizens of New York from the terrible threats of the wicked. With the emergency that began with Electro (Jamie Foxx), Peter must face an enemy far more powerful than him. And with the return of his old friend Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), Peter realizes that all his enemies have one thing in common: the OsCorp.