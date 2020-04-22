‘Danger!’ to Air Reruns next month, starting with 2 weeks of episodes classics of Ken Jennings

“Danger!” brings back the replays of the sequence of 74 consecutive victories Ken Jennings in 2004.

From 4 to 15 may, reruns of episodes selected for ” Jeopardy! “Will be broadcast in syndication in the place of episodes of regularly scheduled, production of which ceased in march.

The event for a period of two weeks will commence with a replay of the first match of Jennings, which was aired originally on June 2, 2004. Then, the eight games of the tournament “Greatest of All Time” will be released. The tournament was held in January 2020, and has allowed Jennings to beat his fellow “Jeopardy!” legends James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter. He has won $ 1 million in prizes and the title of ultimate “The greatest of all time”.

Finally, the last game of Jennings in 2004 will be released on may 15, allowing viewers to relive his defeat in the November 30, 2004, compared to a real estate agent in california, putting an end to his streak of 74 matches.

Jennings, a native of Edmunds, in the State of Washington, has added the title “GOAT” to his record for most consecutive games won in the quiz game in the regular season, which he won in 2004 by winning 74 consecutive games.

“Danger!” is available since 1964, and is hosted by Alex Trebek since 1984. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment. It is distributed nationally by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International.

16 celebs who have posted selfies nudes, Chrissy Teigen at Ansel Elgort (Photos)

We mark #NationalSelfieDay looking at the biggest exhibitionists: from Miley Cyrus to Geraldo Rivera, here are the stars who have mastered the art of selfies naked.

Chrissy Teigen



The supermodel wished her friend Marisa Morning, a happy birthday on Instagram – posing completely naked behind her husband, John Legend.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO “, Teigen has légendé the image.

Instagram

Miley Cyrus



Cyrus is the queen of selfies-naked, and the singer will often controversy with its publications and outfits Instagram raunchy and revealing. Months ago, she is stripped of her clothes for the camera, fans commenting that the image was pornographic.

Instagram

Nicki Minaj



With many selfies naked risky to choose, Minaj has ditched her hair for this one.

Instagram

Kim Kardashian



Kardashian has broken the Internet when she posted a nude in march 2016 with the caption: “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL. “The image has caused a backlash from some and the support of others.

Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski



Ratajkowski shows up well on Instagram, and also published a nude in support of the photo steamy Kim Kardashian with the star of the reality itself.

Instagram

Chelsea Handler

The manager has set fire to the Internet when she posted a photo of naked breasts of her on a horse to protest against the policy of non-nipple to Instagram. His picture has been removed, but it continued to download. In February 2015, she also uploaded this photo on Twitter with the caption, “Thanks for having me Twitter”.

[Note: we censored the image]

Twitter

Geraldo Rivera

In 2013, Rivera has posted a selfie in bathroom mirror with the caption ” 70 is the new 50 “. It was then removed, attributing the incident to the tequila.

Twitter

Justin Bieber

The singer, “Sorry” like to lie naked on Instagram, once on a tropical vacation in 2015 and another during a camping trip.

Instagram

The game

The rapper has been in the headlines in 2015 after the photo of the ass of Justin Bieber with a snapshot in his memoirs.

Instagram

John legend



In response to the outrage sparked by the photo of Bieber, Chrissy Teigen has posted a photo of the butt of his husband on Instagram.

Instagram

Tara Reid



The star of “American Pie” loves to publish photos of her in a bikini, but during the New Year’s holiday in Mexico, Reid posted a picture on Instagram in which she appeared completely naked.

Instagram

Christina Aguilera



The singer’s “Genie in a Bottle” meant to be “personal” with his fans, and posted a selfie mirror of her wearing nothing but a hat with a leopard print underwear and roses.

Instagram

Demi Lovato



The singer has stripped to his account Instagram in 2016, sub-grading the image, ” what’s wrong with the trust? #Vanityfair #CONFIDANT “

Instagram

Tyson Beckford



The model has posted several photos straightforward on his Snapchat, and it has also been published on his Instagram.

Instagram

Liam Payne



In July 2019, the former lead singer of 1Direction Liam Payne was no problem to show her body well toned in a retweeted image presented side-by-side with a photo of Kate Moss naked in an armchair of director similar

Ansel Elgort

In April 2020, the star of “Baby Driver” has posted a naked photo of himself in an outdoor shower (with her hand covering just the soldiers) to raise funds for the hospitals of Brooklyn in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Curiously, the photo was taken by his father, renowned photographer Arthur Elgort.

Previous slide

Next slide

