Daniel Cormier thinks he looks like Dwayne Johnson and “The Rock” meets

Cormier, who was the former champion of the light weights and heavy in the UFC, has recently admitted to having gained a few pounds during the quarantine. But this has not prevented “DC” to put information on a poster ESPN that made it look like The Rock.

“So here’s the agreement, they showed me three copies … the poster,” said Cormier on DC and Helwani on ESPN (via Heavy). “The first one was a little chubby, you know, so I said, ‘you Make him a little less chubby’ and then it made him a little less chubby. And then I said: “you Shave off the head. Make it look like his face up to mine, but to The Rock, and then I want my body to look like The Rock. “

Helwani has apparently laughed, but Cormier says that people are jealous that it looks like The Rock, and they do not.

“Do not hate,” said Cormier. “People hate it” because I look like Dwayne Johnson. This is not my fault if there is a great resemblance between The Rock and me. “

But it turns out that Daniel Cormier is not the only one to see the resemblance with Dwayne Johnson on the social networks to say that he and DC look like twins.

“Maaan, it makes me laugh. Me and my brother @dc_mma [Daniel Cormier] they are twins, almost identical. Exceed the people. Sheeesh #LikeLookingInTheMirror ”, Johnson has responded.

Daniel Cormier prepares for his fight on the retreat against Stipe Miocic later this year. He says that it is good that it is bat to retirement without the help of the fans, because he does not care to retrieve his belt.

During this time, Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to the MMA, because it often participates in events and has even attached the belt BMF around the waist of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

http://mma.uno/galeria-rachael-ostovich-la-bella-peleadora-de-ufc-que-la-rompe-en-la-redes-sociales/